Swiss National Bank Sells 31,600 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of KLA worth $89,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 402,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,730. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.