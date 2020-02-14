Swiss National Bank Sells 31,900 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Realty Income worth $115,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

O stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

