Swiss National Bank Sells 34,500 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $101,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 173.3% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

