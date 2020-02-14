Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of AutoZone worth $125,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,048.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 91.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $14.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,052.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,188. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $885.51 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,132.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.