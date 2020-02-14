Swiss National Bank Sells 39,500 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Lam Research worth $133,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.35. 527,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,910. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.