Swiss National Bank Sells 41,900 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Travelers Companies worth $117,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.28. 497,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.