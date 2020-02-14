Swiss National Bank Sells 47,600 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of VF worth $106,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VFC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 883,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,477. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

