Swiss National Bank Sells 52,500 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of IHS Markit worth $90,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,164,283.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,965.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,782 shares of company stock valued at $129,669,379. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

INFO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. 68,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

