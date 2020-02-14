Swiss National Bank Sells 74,800 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $94,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 927,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,740,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

PEG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 64,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

