Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Autodesk worth $127,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,478. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

