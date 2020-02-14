Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.48% of Essex Property Trust worth $96,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,786. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $324.07. 8,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

