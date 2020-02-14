Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.51% of Ameren worth $97,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 22,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,207. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

