Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.68% of Clorox worth $130,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $164.65. 211,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

