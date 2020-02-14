Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

SYZ stock remained flat at $C$9.25 during trading hours on Friday. 284,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,103. The company has a market capitalization of $220.03 million and a PE ratio of 21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.30. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$8.63 and a 12-month high of C$13.01.

In other news, Director James Wilson purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 299,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,728,180. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $162,835.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

