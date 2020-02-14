Symrise (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Symrise stock remained flat at $$80.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.