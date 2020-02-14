Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 16,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 5,615,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,082.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 104,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

