SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $357,750.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SYNNEX stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.64. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

