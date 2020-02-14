Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

SYN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,047. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.