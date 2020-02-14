Taseko Mines (TGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,755. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.