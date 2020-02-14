Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,876. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$164,681.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.