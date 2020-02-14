Taubman Centers, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

TCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 220,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 77.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

