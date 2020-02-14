Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.47 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

