Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.612 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tc Pipelines has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 542,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,788. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

