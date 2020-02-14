Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.32. 528,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$56.56 and a 12-month high of C$74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.79.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

