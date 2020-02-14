Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. 77,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

