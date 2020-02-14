Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$78.00 at CIBC

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.40.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TSE TRP traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.92. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$56.56 and a 52 week high of C$74.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.