TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555,209 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.26% of TD Ameritrade worth $70,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMTD. Raymond James downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

