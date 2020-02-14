TD Securities Cuts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $7.50

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,759. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $345.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 308,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

