TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $944,600.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 606,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 164,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

