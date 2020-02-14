Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 109,924 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. American National Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 211,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,778. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

