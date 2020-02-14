Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 19,324 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.01. 31,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.88 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

