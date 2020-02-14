Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 22,593 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of NetEase worth $30,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.96.

NetEase stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.37. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $358.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

