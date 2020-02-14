Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,594 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,649 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $32,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. 65,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,754. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

