Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 31,489 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Celanese worth $24,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CE. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. 35,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,989. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

