Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 34,167 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,158. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

