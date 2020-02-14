Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $115,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.38. 5,262,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,679,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

