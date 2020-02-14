Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $31,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

SYK traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $220.19. 40,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

