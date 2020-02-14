Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 311,871 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after buying an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 64,320 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 260,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,911. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

