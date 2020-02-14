Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 96,070 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

