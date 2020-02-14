Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,843 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of Robert Half International worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. 24,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,823. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

