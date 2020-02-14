Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,981 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.45% of ManpowerGroup worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 475,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,521 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.31. 13,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

