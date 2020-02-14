Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

OMC traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

