Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,622 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Management worth $24,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.19. 62,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,703. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $655,917 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.