Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average is $349.12. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

