Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,341 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 6,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 58.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

