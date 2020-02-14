Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.29 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,479,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.24. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,294. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

