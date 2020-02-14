Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $25.19 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1,281.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,845. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.