Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $28.57 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,617.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,993. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.72.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

