Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $28.82 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Baxter International worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 123,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

