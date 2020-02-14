Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 5,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.32. 73,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.79. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

